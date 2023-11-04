BINTULU, Nov 4 — Iskandar Turkee pledges to uphold the trust given to him by the voters after winning the Jepak state by-election.

Iskandar, 54, representing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), also expressed his gratitude for his victory.

“I will provide the best service and will uphold the trust given by all the voters in the Jepak state constituency,” he told reporters when met at the vote-tallying centre at Dewan Suarah Bintulu here.

GPS successfully retained the Jepak state seat when Iskandar was declared as the by-election winner tonight.

Iskandar, 54, a former Sarawak branch National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) director, beat Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) candidate Chieng Lea Phing with a 8,784-vote majority.

Iskandar garnered 9,638 votes, Stevenson obtained 854 votes and Chieng secured 431 votes. — Bernama

