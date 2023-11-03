KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The police have opened a new investigation paper on the co-founder of a local airlines after receiving 67 police reports about an investment scheme linked to him.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the case, which involved losses of over RM81 million, is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

“The reports were lodged by individuals who invested in i-Serve, losses are estimated to be RM81,609,900 and we urge anyone who is a victim of this investment scheme to come forward and lodge police reports,” he said during a special media conference today.

The airline co-founder and seven other individuals, including the company lawyer and shareholders, were previously remanded to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, and were subsequently released on police bail.

Advertisement

In other developments, Ramli advised Malaysians who wished to donate to Palestinians to check on the veracity of the representatives handling the donations to avoid being cheated

Although the police have yet to receive any report against such frauds, he did not deny the possibility of unscrupulous people willing to prey on the current Palestinian crisis and the generosity of Malaysians.

“There are no specific laws controlling the collection of donations for disasters that aren’t managed by the government, so as a precautionary measure, the police urges those involved in collecting donations to be registered and supervised by a government agency,” Ramli said.

Advertisement

It was vital that the donations collected were channelled legally to the intended recipients, he said.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had confirmed on October 24 that it was investigating a non-governmental organisation that was conducting a donation drive for Palestinians. — Bernama