IPOH, Nov 3 — State Mufti Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh tops the list of 238 Perak state awards and medal recipients in conjunction with the 67th birthday celebration of Sultan Nazrin Shah today.

Wan Zahidi, 81, who was appointed as Perak Mufti on August 1 last year, is the recipient of the state’s highest award, the Dato’ Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak (SPMP) which carries the title “Datuk Seri”.

In addition to Wan Zahidi, Public Services director-general Datuk Seri Zulkapli Mohamed will also be conferred the SPMP award.

Commander of the Armed Forces, General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay receive the Dato’ Seri Panglima Taming Sari (SPTS) which carries the title “Datuk Seri Panglima”.

Perak state finance officer Mohd Zaki Mahyuddin will receive the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (DPCM) which carries the title “Datuk”, while a total of 13 recipients would be awarded the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Perak (DPMP) which also carries the title “Datuk”.

Among the recipients of the DPMP are Women, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneurs Development exco Salbiah Mohamed who is also Temengor State Assemblyman and former deputy Minister of Health Dr Lee Boon Chye who is also former Member of Parliament for Gopeng.

In addition, a total of five individuals receive the Dato’ Pahlawan Taming Sari (DPTS) which carries the title of “Datuk Pahlawan”; the Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (PCM) (14 recipients); Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak (PMP) (29); Darjah Ahli Cura Si Manja Kini (ACM) (21); Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perak (AMP) (43); Pingat Pekerti Terpilih (PPT) (60); Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) (33) and Pingat Lama Perkhidmatan (PLP) to 15 recipients.

Three athletes who made the country proud at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, namely Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi, Shereen Samson Vallabouy and Muhd Shafiq Puteh, are among recipients of the PJK.

Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja General (rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin announced that the awards ceremony will be held in two sessions, with the first session on Sunday (November 5) and the second session on November 18.

He said both ceremonial sessions will be held at the Balairong Seri, Istana Iskandariah, in Kuala Kangsar.

He said this year’s celebration will begin with the recital of the Surah Yassin prayers and Doa Selamat which will be held at the Ubudiah Mosque in Kuala Kangsar during Friday prayers.

The same recital will also be held in all district mosques throughout the state of Perak, led by the Orang Besar Jajahan and district officers according to their precinct, he said.

The people of the state of Perak are also called to celebrate together and enliven the occasion by flying the state flag in their office buildings, businesses and residences. — Bernama