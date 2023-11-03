KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — HELP University (HELP) through its Faculty of Computing and Digital Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (ABMB) to introduce the very first research lab on Generative AI in Malaysia.

The collaboration aims to not only to transform the financial industry, but also to revolutionise the education landscape.

“Together with ABMB, we integrate innovation and advanced technology in a research project and create another milestone in education. It is also the first-of-its-kind research lab between the two institutions where students gain invaluable real-world experience while contributing to ground-breaking research,” HELP University vice chancellor Professor Liew Teik Kooi said in a statement.

“It's a win-win for academia and industry, promising to redefine how education and industry intersect.”

According to Liew, the research lab collaboration represents a new model of co-operation that promises to seed innovations in fintech and banking while simultaneously accelerating the transformation of academic knowledge into practical applications for the industry.

“At Alliance Bank, we strive to attract, develop and retain the brightest talent. By establishing long-term collaboration with universities, the bank aims to attract and hire top graduates while providing exciting development opportunities to further increase graduate employability,” Alliance Bank group chief human resource officer Khim Tan said.

Tan said this collaboration will strengthen the Alliance Bank’s brand presence among the students through long and short-term initiatives such as joint research projects, development of joint curriculum and participation in guest lecture particularly in computer science and digital technology.

In addition, HELP’s Master of Data Science students involved in the research could also intern and be trained at ABMB, by which will be advantageous to both parties as ABMB will be able to tap into the knowledge and experience of the students, whilst the students gain various exposures at a financial institution.