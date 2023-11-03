KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The Special Integrated Task Force on White Rice Operations Enforcement (OP BPT), launched in early October, has been extended until November 17, to intensify operations, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak, following issues related to the smuggling of subsidised imported white rice (BPI) into neighbouring countries.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said the matter was agreed upon in the weekly meeting of the OP BPT at the Menara Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang (Farmers’ Organisation Authority-LPP) yesterday.

“By extending this period, there will be integrated enforcement at the Sabah and Sarawak borders to prevent subsidy leakage and wastage of national funds,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Chan, who is also the OP BPT chairman, said the relevant enforcement agencies have conducted 196 inspections at 71 factories, 113 wholesalers and 12 retailers in Peninsular Malaysia as of November 1.

He said three cases under the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522) and nine cases under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) are being investigated so far.

According to him stern action will be imposed on those found to be changing the packaging or mixing local white rice (BPT) and BPI, smuggling out BPI or hoarding supplies of BPT.

The public with complaints or information on issues related to rice supply can contact the complaint hotline at 03-8870 2393/2207. — Bernama

