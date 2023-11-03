KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — PKR has today denied that it is a member of the global coalition called Liberal International, which has been accused of being an ally to Israel.

In a statement, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil stressed that it has never been associated with, nor held membership or affiliation with the worldwide organisation of liberal political parties.

“Recently, there have been deliberate attempts to associate PKR with a coalition of political parties known as Liberal International.

“I confirm that PKR is not and has never been a member or affiliate of Liberal International,” the communications and digital minister said.

Advertisement

Despite his clarification, PKR is listed in Liberal International's website as an “observer member party”, along with Perikatan Nasional component Gerakan.

This comes as some political detractors dug up the link, and accused Liberal International of being funded by Israel. The group has also backed Israel amid the increasingly bloody war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In response, Fahmi said that PKR stands in full solidarity with the Palestinian people and strongly condemns and denounces the severe atrocities committed by the Zionist regime of Israel, which continues to oppress, persecute, and kill the Palestinian population.

Advertisement

Based in the United Kingdom, Liberal International is the world federation of liberal political parties that connects liberal and progressive political parties and groups from around the world.

The organisation is said to bring the political parties together to share ideas, work on common issues which also backs democracy, human rights, and global cooperation.

The political organisation was established in Oxford in 1947 and has grown to be the leading global network for liberal parties dedicated to promoting liberalism worldwide.