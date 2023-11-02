MACHANG, Nov 2 — Three Bangladeshi workers were buried alive in a landslide while working at a highway construction site near Kampung Maka, Pulai Chondong, here this afternoon.

Machang police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud confirmed receiving a report about the 2.30pm incident from the public.

“The bodies of the victims, all in their 30s, have been sent to the Machang Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anies Asiykin Ariffin, 29, a witness whose house is about 50 metres from the scene, said she heard screams for help from the construction site.

Another witness, Amiro Anuar, 36, said he rushed home from work after receiving a call from his wife about the incident.

“I was very worried as our house is very near the location of the incident, only about 50 metres. I saw a big crowd, the police and the Fire and Rescue team working to dig up the bodies,” he said. — Bernama

