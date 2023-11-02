KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The government is examining a new implementation model for the proposed Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said it includes a new financing model to determine whether any private parties are interested in covering the cost of the project, system management and the operation of the HSR.

“Malaysia, through MyHSR Corp, has issued an RFI (request for information) and a number of companies have expressed interest and have submitted paperwork; some have also requested more time to finalise their proposal.

“The bilateral agreement with Singapore was terminated during Pagoh time (when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the prime minister). Compensation has been given, so now we are free to determine a new direction.

“That’s why we want to find a suitable financing method,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to an interjection from Muhyiddin (PN-Pagoh) who wanted to know the government’s future plans regarding the construction of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project. — Bernama

