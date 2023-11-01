KANGAR, Nov 1 — Police seized 70 kilogrammes of ganja worth RM217,000 while the General Operations Force (PGA) was carrying out duties under Op Taring along the country’s border in Padang Besar on October 26.

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said the drugs were seized by the PGA’s Battalion 3 that was patrolling in a rubber plantation near a village along the border in Padang Besar at 12.15pm.

“The PGA Battalion 3 team was patrolling the area when they saw a suspect riding a motorcycle into the state and upon realising the presence of the police team, abandoned his motorcycle and fled the area. Upon reaching the abandoned motorcycle, police found a black plastic pack.

“Inside the black plastic bag were two separate sacks. One of the sack contained 32 slabs of ganja and in another was 38 slabs of ganja weighing 32kg and 38kg respectively,” he told reporters at the Perlis police Headquarters, here today.

Advertisement

Muhammad said police also found a pistol (Baretta) and 50 bullets (9mm), believed to have been smuggled into the country.

Following the seizure and further investigations, police managed to arrest four suspects, aged between 30 and 40, at separate locations around Padang Besar.

“Investigations revealed that the first suspect did not have any criminal records three others had previous criminal records for drugs and criminal activities. Urine tests found the second and third suspects positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

Advertisement

Muhammad said the 70kg of drugs can fix the craving of about 700,000 drug addicts.

He added that the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971 (increased penalties) and Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

Police believe there are other networks that act as a drug trafficking syndicates and police would continue to monitor such activities. — Bernama