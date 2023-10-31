KOTA BARU, Oct 31 — Police arrested eight men, including one Thai national, and seized 521 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu, worth RM17.2 million, in five raids around Kelantan on October 25.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said that all the drugs were found in three vehicles during the raids.

“Eight suspects, aged between 20 and 54, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug smuggling and trafficking for the local market.

“The modus operandi is to smuggle the drugs from the neighbouring country by land, and then distribute them in the local market, especially in the Klang Valley,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

Advertisement

Mohd Kamarudin further said that the syndicate is believed to have been active since early May this year.

He said one suspect tested positive for benzo-type drugs while the rest of the suspects tested negative. Five of the suspects were found to have previous records.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days, from October 26 to November 1, to facilitate investigations, under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. — Bernama

Advertisement