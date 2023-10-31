KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 31 ― Terengganu police have crippled a syndicate involved in producing and distributing counterfeit currency in the state, believed since a year ago, with the arrest of two men in a raid here last Sunday (October 29).

State police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the suspects, aged 28 and 33, from Selangor and Terengganu, respectively, were arrested in a raid dubbed Op Rajawali at a rented house in Kuala Terengganu town at about 4 am.

He said the two men learned how to produce counterfeit money exclusively through YouTube tutorials.

Advertisement

“The suspects allegedly used the counterfeit money to buy small items such as cigarettes, stationeries and cheap food at groceries to get real money as change. The counterfeit money is also used in the black market to buy drugs,” he told a press conference here today.

Following the arrest, he said, the police also seized 27 counterfeit RM100 notes, two mobile phones, a laptop, a printing machine, a car and various tools to make counterfeit currency.

According to Mazli, the activities of the two men came to light when an employee of a stationery shop lodged a report that he had received counterfeit money while working.

Advertisement

With their arrest, Mazli said the police believed they would be able to solve 69 counterfeit money cases reported in the state since last year.

He said both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and had no criminal record.

They have been remanded for four days since October 29 under Sections 489B, 489D of the Penal Code and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. ― Bernama