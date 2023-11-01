KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — A clinic assistant in Singapore pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court here today to a charge of making offensive postings against the eighth prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin through the Facebook, three years ago.

Tai Zee Sing, 31, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communication that is “Can hired killer to kill new prime minister”, on the Penny Tai Facebook profile, with the intention to hurt the feelings of other people.

The woman, who is currently pursuing a diploma in Singapore, is alleged to have committed the offence at the Ampang police station at 12.35pm on March 1, 2020

She was charged under Section 223(1)(a)(ii) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same Act and face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, for each charge, and can also be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence has continued, if found guilty.

Advertisement

Judge Wan Norisham Wan Yaakob set bail at RM10,000 in one surety and fixed December 20 for mention.

The court did not impose additional conditions such as reporting to the nearest police station and surrendering her passport because the accused was pursuing her studies in Singapore.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hakim Amir Abdul Hamid prosecuted while lawyer Rajsurian Pillai represented the accused. — Bernama

Advertisement