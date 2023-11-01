KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― To improve security and fight financial scams, Maybank recently announced that all new Secure2u activations can only be done at ATMs nationwide effective October 31, 2023. This means you can no longer activate Secure2U via SMS OTP. The move is in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) directive to all banks and financial institutions to move away from SMS-based OTP to combat scams.

What is Secure2u? How to activate via ATM?

To recap, Secure2u is a feature which is used to approve online transactions and it has replaced SMS OTP completely since 1st July 2023. The new Secure2u activation will be required for all first-time activations as well as existing users switching to a new device.

If you’re a new user or have recently switched to a new phone, you can activate Secure2u by registering on the MAE app and then heading to the nearest Maybank ATM.

At the ATM, just insert your card, key in your PIN and then select Secure2u Activation. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation and then wait for a minimum of 12 hours before you can start using Secure2u to approve transactions.

According to Maybank, the 12-hour grace period acts as an additional layer to delay and thwart scammers to ensure that customers are the sole approvers of Secure2u activation. In fact, the cooling-off period is also one of the security directives issued by BNM to fight scams.

How to activate Maybank Secure2U when you’re overseas?

While the new Secure2u security measure does increase security, there are concerns about inconvenience, especially from users who are residing outside of Malaysia. Some raised concerns about losing full access to their Maybank account if they switched phones or performed a hard reset while overseas.

We’ve reached out to Maybank about these concerns and here’s their response:

We are happy to assist our overseas customers who are registering for Secure2u, without them having to visit an overseas Maybank ATM. All they need to do is contact our Maybank Group Customer Care hotline at +603-7844 3696, and our officers will assist them with this simple and fuss-free process. ― Maybank

According to Maybank’s Secure2u FAQ, overseas users can still proceed to register Secure2u via the MAE app. After registration, they can call the customer care hotline at +603-7844-3696 for further assistance with the activation.

What happens if I change SIM or phone number on my device with Secure2u?

For travellers who prefer to get a local SIM instead of roaming, there are concerns about the need to reactivate their Secure2u on their phones. Maybank has confirmed that the binding of Secure2u is to the device and not to the phone number. If you change your SIM or phone number on the device, you will still be able to approve online transactions on your MAE app without reactivating Secure2u. ― SoyaCincau