PUTRAJAYA, Oct 31 — Households in Malaysia have high accessibility to tap water supply and electricity at their residences, according to the Basic Amenities Survey Report released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

According to the report, the percentage of access to tap water in the residence was 96.7 per cent and household accessibility to electricity supply was 99.7 per cent in 2022.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement following the release of the report said the findings showed that almost 98 per cent of Malaysian households lived near public health institutions that were less than five kilometres (km) away.

He said the percentage of households’ accessibility to primary and secondary schools that are less than five km at 98.5 per cent and 95.3 per cent respectively while the percentage of households’ accessibility to public kindergarten was 97.4 per cent.

Advertisement

Mohd Uzir said the percentage of house ownership by households in Malaysia was 76.5 per cent in 2022 while the percentage of households living in rented was 20.3 per cent in 2022. — Bernama

Advertisement