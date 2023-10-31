KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has asked Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir to contact Turkiye and Saudi Arabia regarding the appropriateness of holding an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Palestine issue.

Anwar said this in a post on Facebook tonight.

“This meeting should also involve countries like Brazil, Russia and China which have expressed strong opposition to Israeli atrocities,” he said.

In the Dewan Rakyat earlier today, Anwar expressed Malaysia’s support for a proposal by Turkiye and Saudi Arabia to convene an OIC meeting to discuss the Palestine issue.

Meanwhile, Turkiye’s ambassador to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yuksel, told Bernama that Turkiye had forged close cooperation with Malaysia on the Palestine issue, including coordination of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He said this was discussed between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Anwar during the prime minister's two-day visit to Turkiye on October 21 and 22. — Bernama

