KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The Parliament Caucus for Palestine has today urged the government to call on all the countries that voted against the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) resolution made on October 27.

In a press conference, the group said this will reflect Malaysia’s strong and firm stand on its support towards the UNGA resolution on the Gaza crisis.

"We also urge the government to support the UAE’s request for a resolution by the UN Security Council (UNSC), to hold a special meeting in relation to Israel’s aggression on civilians and land incursion into Gaza.

"This is because resolutions adopted by the General Assembly on agenda items are considered to be recommendations and are not legally binding to member states unless it is also accepted by the Security Council.

"Yes, maybe previously some have said this Security Council was vetoed four times regarding the same motion, but it has to continue and the UAE is trying to ensure that the special meeting will be conducted,” the caucus head, PKR’s Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said at the Parliament building here.

Among other calls, the Parliament Caucus also voiced its recommendation for the UN to prepare to deploy peacekeeper troops to stop attacks and genocide by the Zionist regime of Israel, and encourages Members of Parliament around the world to urge their respective governments to comply with the UN resolution and support the call for this Caucus.

The Parliament Caucus for Palestine said it was moved to make these calls following the UNGA’s resolution adopted at its 10th Emergency Special Session held on October 27, whereby Malaysia voted in favour and co-sponsored the resolution.

The resolution had called for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”. The resolution received 121 affirmative votes, 14 against and 44 abstentions.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia is committed to upholding international law and is dedicated to working diplomatically with other countries to prevent the rising death toll in Gaza.

He said that the issue at hand caused by Israeli retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas has both everything and nothing to do with international laws.