KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad will face another charge at the Shah Alam Sessions Court for allegedly using proceeds from unlawful activities next week.

This was disclosed by deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry and Farah Yasmin Salleh during the mention of Adam’s pending Jana Wibawa fraud cases before two Sessions Courts presided by judges Azura Alwi and Suzana Hussin respectively.

“On the last mention date, the prosecution informed of their intention to transfer the case to Criminal Sessions Court 14 (before Judge Suzana), but there have been new developments, when on October 25, the accused was charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

“The prosecution will also charge Adam Radlan with a similar offence at the Shah Alam Court next week. We are therefore requesting a new date for the transfer application to the Criminal Session Court 14,” said Mohd Fadhly.

Both courts set November 28 for mention.

At today’s proceedings, Adam Radlan was represented by lawyer Wee Yeong Kang.

On February 21, Adam was slapped with two graft charges at the KL Sessions Court.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have solicited a bribe amount of 3.5 per cent to 7 per cent of the total amount of a road works project worth RM47.8 million from Mat Jusoh Mamat, who is the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with receiving RM500,000 in his CIMB bank account from Mat Jusoh Mamat as an inducement for helping MIE secure the road works project which spans from Jalan Sg Adam to Kg Banat, Perlis.

The offence was alleged to have been committed at a restaurant in Dutamas and at CIMB Bank Berhad’s Bukit Tunku Branch, Taman Tunku, in March 2021 and November 26, 2021.

On February 22, Adam was once again slapped with two graft charges at the Shah Alam Sessions Court for receiving RM2 million and RM2.1 in bribes from one Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh, respectively, for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE Infrastructure & Energy to obtain two similar projects (Jana Wibawa).

On February 28, he was charged with soliciting and asking RM2 million in bribes from Lian Tan Chuan of Nepturis Sdn Bhd, as payment for his assistance to Nepturis in obtaining a related Jana Wibawa project.

All charges are framed under Section 16(a)(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act, which carries up to 20 years’ jail and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On October 25, Adam Radlan faced another charge at the Sessions Court here with using RM500,000 from the proceeds of unlawful activities two years ago. — Bernama