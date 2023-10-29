KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Malaysians across the country continue to rally in solidarity with Palestinians today, in line with Malaysia’s stand to support the beleaguered Palestinians against the onslaught of the Zionist regime.

In Melaka, over 5,000 Malaysians of various religions and ethnicities showed up for the Palestinian Defenders’ Mega Road Tour gathering at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong here.

Cries of ‘Hidup Palestin’, ‘Merdeka Palestin’ and ‘Hancur Zionis’ reverberated throughout the stadium, as protesters showed their objection towards the current crisis in the Middle East, some having arrived as early as 7 am, dressed mostly in white and waving Palestine flags.

Advertisement

The gathering was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who arrived at around 9.30 am with other state government leaders, in a show of support to the Palestinian people.

Ab Rauf told reporters that the state government did not object to any non-governmental organisation (NGO) holding solidarity gatherings, but organisers had to abide by the set regulations.

“I welcome the Melaka people, together with other leaders, to voice their support for the Palestinians as best as they can here in the state,” he said.

Advertisement

Myanmar national, Muhammad Adam, 38, shared that he arrived at the stadium at 7 am as he wanted to show his support to the Palestinians, adding that many have died because of the war there, while civil servant, V Surega, 27, said she decided to join today’s event in an expression of solidarity to those suffering in Gaza after viewing viral videos on social media about orphaned babies whose parents were killed by Zionist attacks.

In Negeri Sembilan, shouts of ‘Bebaskan Palestin’ marked the start of a Palestine Solidarity convoy by 200 Negeri Sembilan Pajero Malaysia & Frenzz club and Aman Palestin members at the grounds of Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi.

The 52-vehicle convoy will travel around 40 kilometres on a route starting from the stadium to Bagan Pinang beach, in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan Aman Palestin manager Mohamad Isfahmi Mohamad Nordin shared, adding that while their efforts were on a small scale, it would serve as a message to the world that Malaysia is standing side by side Palestinians in their time of need.

“This is part of the jihad we can actually do, we need to rise up and show that we are willing to fight and help them,” he told reporters at the start of the journey today, while convoy leader Zaim Shahari expressed hope that the convoy would carry on across the state after this, with more people joining in to create more awareness and encourage them to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

People attend the Pahang4Palestine gathering at the Kuantan City Council Square October 28, 2023. — Bernama pic

“The message we want to deliver is what is going on in Gaza, Palestine is no longer just a humanitarian issue as this has been carrying on over 70 years and the people there are constantly facing oppression by the Israeli regime,” he said.

Meanwhile Dato’ Klana Petra Mubarak Al-Haj Mosque in Sungai Landak, Ampangan here held various activities, including talks, Qunut Nazilah prayers and digital poster, short video and collage competitions as part of their Palestin Kita Bersama programme today.

Mosque committee chairman Datuk Zainal Ariffin Omar said everyone was involved in the programme, which aimed to boost awareness about the Palestinian issue.

“We need to understand the issue that’s going on currently and we need to ask ourselves what we can do to help. Such programms are among the things we can do to raise that awareness,” he added.

In Terengganu, three Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Malaysia (Peyatim) educational institutions held a peaceful gathering at UCB Theatre Hall in Putera Jaya, Bandar Permaisuri today in support of the Palestinian people, programme manager Tengku Ahmad Mujahid Tengku Mahmud said, adding that a total of 200 University College Bestari (UCB), Technology College (KTB) and Bestari Skills Institute (IKB) took part.

“The gathering started with prayers and participants were carrying placards with messages such as ‘Free Palestine’ to show their sympathy towards the suffering of the Palestinians,” he shared. — Bernama