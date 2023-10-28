KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Malaysians today kept up a strong show of support for the Palestinian people’s struggle to claim their sovereign rights and to condemn the cruelties perpetrated by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

Besides holding rallies, Malaysians in various parts of the country also held marches and motorcycle convoys to voice their support for the Palestinian people, who are suffering from oppression and atrocities committed by the Zionist regime.

In Pahang, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail called on all the people to show undivided support for Palestine because the Palestinian issue is related to humanity and not just religion.

“Don’t give up on expressing our support, including on social media. We will continue doing our best to protest the atrocities being inflicted on the Palestinian people. This oppression needs to stop,” he said at the Pahang4Palestine gathering at the Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan.

The gathering, which was attended by thousands of people, saw a speech and recitation of Qunut Nazilah by Pahang Deputy Mufti Datuk Badli Shah Alauddin, speeches by activists Farrah Adeeba Mohamed Ashraf and Heliza Helmi and her sister Hazwani as well as a nasyid performance.

The Sabah government contributed RM300,000 to the Palestine Humanitarian Peace Fund to help the people of the country, who are suffering from the war in Gaza.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced the donation at the Humanitarian Gathering for Palestine at Wisma MUIS, Kota Kinabalu today, which was attended by about 10,000 people.

He said that besides the state government’s contribution, various agencies, entities and organisations in Sabah also contributed to the fund, which has so far collected RM355,000.

People hold the Palestine flag and banners during the Solidarity with Palestine rally in Kuala Lumpur October 28, 2023. — Bernama pic

“We support the struggle of the Palestinian people to free their country from the oppression of the Zionist regime in their own land. We want the United Nations (UN) to take action to stop Israeli-Zionist atrocities. They have committed atrocities for decades,” he said.

In Kuching, chants of ‘Free Palestine!’ and ‘Viva Palestina!’ filled the Dataran Perayaan, Sarawak Sports Complex at the Sarawak Solidarity Gathering with Palestine which brought together over 2,500 participants from all religions.

Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus student Marlisa Tening, 20, who attended the rally, said that Israel’s actions in blocking basic needs and cutting telephone and internet lines in Gaza are indeed cruel and violate human rights.

“I stand with Palestine and what happened in Palestine is not a matter of religion. They have suffered from Israeli crimes,” said Marlisa, a Kenyah Christian.

Ipoh Barat Umno Youth also organised a Palestine solidarity convoy with the participation of about 40 motorcycles across several districts for about 150 km. It stopped at several checkpoints, namely Tapah, Cameron Highlands and Simpang Pulai while waving the Palestinian flag and condemning the atrocities of Israel.

Ipoh Barat Umno Youth chief Muhammad Hamzah Hamdan said the convoy, besides collecting funds for the Palestine humanitarian fund at every stop, also delivered food donations to eight selected B40 families.

“We want the public to know Israel’s cruelty towards Palestine and together we stand in solidarity, condemning the Zionist violation of human rights that cost the lives of many innocent people,” he said.

In the federal capital, more than 5,000 people joined the Palestine Solidarity 10K Rally at the US Embassy on Jalan Tun Razak to protest the support of the United States for the oppression of the Palestinians by Israel.

Among those who attended the rally were PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who started marching from Asy-Syakirin Mosque KLCC towards Jalan Tun Razak near the US Embassy.

“This solidarity rally does not only reflect the position of Malaysia which continues to support Palestine but is also the voice of Muslims around the world who oppose the oppression of the Palestinian people,” said Sarina Abdul Muiz, 28, who participated in the rally. — Bernama