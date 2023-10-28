LONDON, Oct 28 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi ended his three-day working visit to the United Kingdom (UK), which began on October 25, by meeting almost 200 Malaysian students here.

Ahmad Zahid took the opportunity to explain various issues, including how the Unity Government was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as well as the policies of the Madani Government and the changes it has brought.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, he also listened to the views of the students that the government should consider their current allowance rate compared to the rising cost of living in the UK.

Speaking at the meeting, Ahmad Zahid said he would bring the matter up with the Prime Minister for consideration.

“As you are aware, MARA has already increased this allowance by nearly 15 per cent last year, but I understand that it is insufficient with the rising cost of living in London.

“As such, I will speak with the Prime Minister, to sympathise without students abroad and (the rate of allowance) should be reconsidered, not just MARA but (for students sponsored by) JPA (Public Service Department) and Petronas,” he said.

Earlier, during his working visit, Ahmad Zahid also officiated the World Halal Business Conference (WHBC), where he announced, among others, the commitment of five banks in Malaysia to providing specific funding for the Halal Malaysia industry operators.

He also attended several meetings with local leaders and the diaspora and visited Malaysian subsidiary companies operating here.

He also held a meeting with a member of the House of Lords UK, Lord Alexander Trees and discussed animal stunning methods by making a comparison between conventional techniques and the principles of Halal practice.

The Deputy Prime Minister, during a discourse organised by the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), an independent global think tank based in the UK, also explained Malaysia’s strategic direction in developing human capital through the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), exploring rural economic opportunities and the role of human capital in the halal industry.

During his visit to the Chuanglee company, which is the chosen partner of MATRADE during the implementation of the Malaysia Kitchen Programme (2010-2016), he expressed his pride in seeing the success of Malaysians here in the wholesale and retail business sector, and will continue to work and establish cooperation to continue promoting and increase the number of Malaysian products in the UK.

He also held meetings with several members of the UK Parliament to voice out and discuss matters of mutual interests, especially regarding the Palestinians and Malaysian stance on the issue.

In addition, he also held a meeting with the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, UK, Therese Coffey to look at the potential of the Malaysian Government, especially his ministry, to learn and seek opportunities to cooperate in the future. — Bernama