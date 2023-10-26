KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said MYAirline Sdn Bhd (MYAirline) has until tomorrow to answer a show-cause letter over violations of its commercial flight licence linked to its unexpected suspension earlier this month.

In a statement today, Mavcom said the show-cause letter was issued on October 13 over the airline’s failure to abide by its Air Service Licence (ASL) conditions as well as the non-payment of staff salaries and benefits.

“MYAirline has been ordered to submit a written justification for its actions or inactions by October 27.

“Once MYAirline submits its written representation, Mavcom will conduct a comprehensive evaluation to determine whether the airline should be allowed to continue holding an ASL or if the licence should be suspended or revoked, as outlined in Section 43(1) of the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015,” it said.

Mavcom assured the public that additional updates on the situation will be provided within one week.

Regarding refunds to affected users, Mavcom said it has been in contact with various agencies including Bank Negara Malaysia to work on all possible options in obtaining refunds for users.

The commission also said it has formed a task force to focus on issues related to the refunds that will also make recommendations to prevent a repeat of the MYAirline situation.

The police previously arrested MYAirlines co-founder Datuk Allan Goh Hwan Hua and several of his family members for a money-laundering investigation related to the airline’s suspension but have since released them on bail.

Police began investigating MYAirlines after it abruptly announced a suspension of operations at 5.30am on October 12, citing financial problems.

The sudden move stranded thousands of passengers on domestic and regional flights.

On October 16, the budget carrier said refunds to passengers could reach up to an estimated RM22 million, adding that it could only begin reimbursement after it secures new investors.