KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Malaysia’s median 5G speed is at 485.25Mbps, ranked the fastest amongst South-east Asian countries and third globally, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this is based on the latest results from Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence data for the third quarter of 2023.

“These achievements are a testament to the quality and integrity of the world-class 5G network developed by DNB in Malaysia.

“As of end-September, our 5G adoption rate stands at 7.4 perc ent with approximately 2.5 million mobile users subscribed to the 5G network,” he said in his speech at the launch of DNB’s 5G Experience Centre here today.

He said since the start of the 5G network rollout two years ago, the focus has been on consumer adoption so that enterprises would have access to a growing customer base.

Fahmi said it is critical to recognise that 5G represents the foundation for the imminent technological and industrial revolution, to accelerate adoption amongst both consumers and enterprises now.

On the “My5G Portal”, he said it demonstrates the government’s commitment to positioning Malaysia as a digital hub.

“The centre serves as a valuable resource for companies, public services, academia, and the wider public who are aiming to embrace 5G technologies.

“It is critical to recognise that 5G represents the foundation for the imminent technological revolution. Although the transition to 5G may have challenges, all stakeholders must embrace this platform and harness its potential,” he said.

Through this centre, DNB aims to show the true capabilities of 5G-powered technologies in the space of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (X) and robotics, promoting the adoption of 5G among enterprise leaders in the public and private sectors, as well as the general public.

My5G Portal is a collaborative effort between DNB and its key partner, Ericsson, as well as an ecosystem of over 20 local and international solution partners.

It serves as a catalyst for knowledge sharing, ideation, and co-creation, driving the advancement of 5G technology and its adoption on a global scale. — Bernama