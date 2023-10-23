KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar received a courtesy call from Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali at the Parliament House here today.

Wan Junaidi said he reiterated Malaysia’s strong condemnation of genocide and atrocities committed against the people of Palestine.

“Therefore, I call on the international community, especially Western and European powers, to demonstrate humanity and take immediate and drastic actions to stop the inhumane acts of genocide against the Palestinian people,” he said in a statement.

He said during the visit, the ambassador expressed his gratitude and highest appreciation for the assistance and support provided by the Malaysian government, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and all Malaysians to Gaza and the people of Palestine.

“I also affirm Malaysia’s stance that it will not stop advocating for Palestinian rights based on the principles of international law where Palestine has had legal rights since 1947,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also called on the media to provide a more balanced and reflective coverage of the current situation in Gaza. — Bernama

