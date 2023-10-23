KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — PAS youth will organise another rally this Saturday in front of the US Embassy, in solidarity with Palestine.

The Islamist party’s youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said this in response to yesterday’s “Freedom for Palestine” rally, which received backlash from the public and attendees.

“PAS Youth will organise another rally against Israel, on Saturday in front of the US Embassy. We will provide more information later. In the rally, we can Takbir, can say the word Jews and denounce the actions of the Zionists,” the Alor Setar MP told a press conference at the Dewan Rakyat, here.

“This show of anger to Israel must be by leading to the basis of faith. The basis of the faith is faith in Allah. Of course, it is necessary to say the name of Allah. The assembly was made because it was Allah who commanded the Muslims to do this to defend the nation, defend the land, defend dignity. We are very upset and wonder why it cannot be called ‘takbir’ or ‘Allahuakbar’,” he added.

Meanwhile Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Kamal questioned the “Freedom for Palestine” rally organiser Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin in which the latter gave a speech allegedly involving ‘3R’ – Race, Religion, Royalty.

“It was reported that he (Musa) prevented yesterday’s demonstrators from shouting Takbir and denouncing Benjamin Netanyahu.

“He said ‘Those who chant the Takbir are people who can be quite conservative and extremist’. This is 3R! This is accusing people of chanting takbir as an extremist.

“I studied in London and I was involved in a peaceful Palestinian demonstration when there was no problem chanting the Takbir with the Marxists. The people didn’t have any issues.

“People say they can invite slander or hurt their hearts but why yesterday the demonstrators were prevented from chanting? And the minister was there yesterday, the communications minister. Yes, and the daughter of the prime minister was there. So why is this being left unchecked? So this is what we’re going to question — double standards,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief said.