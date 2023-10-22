SHAH ALAM, Oct 22 — Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has returned unopposed as PAS president for the 2023-2025 term.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and vice-presidents Datuk Idris Ahmad, Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar also retained their respective posts.

This was announced by PAS Muktamar election committee chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Halim Tamuri at the 69th PAS Muktamar (annual general assembly) here today.

Abdul Hadi, 76, who is also Marang MP, was appointed acting PAS president in 2003 before he was ratified to the post at the muktamar in 2005.

Meanwhile, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor secured the highest votes and topped the list of the 18 PAS Central Committee Members for the 2023-2025 term with 1,098 votes.

Outgoing PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari is a newcomer in the central committee, having secured the second-highest number of votes with 1,042.

The full list of central committee members for the 2023-2025 term is as follows:

1. Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor

2. Ahmad Fadhli Shaari

3. Dr Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi

4. Dr Azman Ibrahim

5. Dr Halimah Ali

6. Khairil Nizam Khirudin

7. Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary

8. Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusof

9. Datuk Awang Hashim

10. Dr Riduan Mohamad Nor

11. Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim @ Mohammad

12. Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud

13. Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan

14. Kamaruzaman Mohamad

15. Dr Najihatussalehah Ahmad

16. Misbahul Munir Masduki

17. Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad

18. Dr Rosni Adam

— Bernama