KOTA KINABALU, Oct 22 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is committed to improving the Rahmah Sales programme to ensure its benefits continue to reach target groups nationwide next year.

Acting KPDN Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this includes pioneering the Pasar Rahmah Programme to expand the Rahmah Sales initiative in line with the government’s commitment to reducing the cost of living for the people.

He noted that the public’s response to the initiative has been positive, which can be seen through 2,723 series of the programme implemented nationwide up to yesterday.

Advertisement

“As we all know, the Rahmah Sales programme started both within and outside premises and we later introduced the mobile method, where items were sold with a discount between 10 and 30 per cent.

“Next year, we plan to implement a new method called the Pasar Rahmah to enhance the accessibility and visibility of the programme among the public,” he told reporters after launching the Rahmah Mobile Sales Programme in Kampung Warisan, Darau, near here today.

Armizan also hoped that the efforts to improve the initiative could be done through the RM150 million additional allocation for the ministry as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of the Budget 2024.

Advertisement

“KPDN has received RM150 million to continue the Rahmah Sales programme next year.

“We are grateful to the prime minister for his concern, as he sees this programme as one of the intervention and mitigation strategies in addressing the (rising) cost of living,” said Armizan, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions. — Bernama