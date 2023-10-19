KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Zoo Negara reportedly said that it was hit by a flash flood yesterday evening, but all animals have been confirmed to be safe.

Buletin TV3 quoted its deputy president Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana saying that a capybara had initially escaped during the flood but has since been returned to its enclosure.

“Besides that, the two pandas were also safe because they were on high ground,” Rosly was quoted saying.

“Coincidentally, during the incident, our staff had not gone home yet and they were prepared.”

He also said that the flash flood was not as severe as previous occasions, and had lasted for only over an hour.

The cleaning up of the zoo was carried out last night with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department and Ampang Jaya Municipal Council.

The zoo is operating as usual today.

