KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 —The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is likely to table a report on the Covid-19 pandemic regarding expired vaccines, unusable ventilators and surplus of personal protective equipment (PPE) under the Ministry of Health (MOH), on October 30.

Its committee chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the PAC concluded the Housekeeping meeting in relation to the matter on October 16 and 17.

“The issue was reported in the Auditor-General Report 2021 Series 2, Activities of Federal Government Ministries/Departments and Statutory Bodies.

“The PAC held five proceedings on June 15, August 22, September 14 and September 21,” Mas Ermieyati told a press conference today at the Parliament building here.

A total of 12 witnesses were called, including Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, Deputy Auditor-General (Performance) Hajah Patimah Ramuji, Health Ministry deputy director-general Datuk Sri Norazman Ayob (Finance), former Health Ministry secretary-general (Finance) Datuk Seri Chen Chaw Min, former Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, former Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, former head of division medical services development Datin Seri Dr Asmah Samat, Pharmaniaga Berhad chairman Izaddeen Daud, Pharmaniaga Berhad chairman, exco Ahmad Shahredzuan Mohd Shariff, Pharmaniaga Berhad former managing director Datuk Farshila Emran and Pharmaniaga Berhad chief operating officer Mohamed Iqbal Abdul Rahman.

The Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 2 released in February revealed that 108 units of ventilators obtained through the emergency procurement procedure could not be used while only 28 were functional.

It was reported that it cost the Health Ministry RM13.07 million as it could not claim compensation for 93 units due to the absence of a procurement documentation between the supplier and the Ministry.

The ventilators were reportedly supplied by Pharmaniaga’s unit, Pharmaniaga Logistics Sdn Bhd (PLSB). The ventilators were procured in a cash-and-carry manner whereby it was bought, tested, upgraded and utilised due to the pressing situation during the Covid-19 pandemic period.