SHAH ALAM, Oct 19 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has called on state assemblymen to mind their language and be civil to one another to maintain decorum during the state legislative assembly sitting.

Sultan Sharafuddin said this when the new Selangor State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San paid a courtesy call on the Ruler at Istana Bukit Kayangan, Shah Alam yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the Selangor Royal Office stated that during the meeting, Sultan Sharafuddin advised the speaker to continue the work carried out by his predecessor and to be neutral, firm and fair in presiding over the assembly sitting.

Through the post, Sultan Sharafuddin also commended and expressed his appreciation to the previous speakers from the DAP who were appointed since 2008, as they had managed to control the situation during every session that was held.

Advertisement

Lau, who is also former Banting assemblyman was appointed as Selangor State Assembly Speaker effective September 19, replacing Ng Suee Lim. — Bernama

Advertisement