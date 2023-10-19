PUTRAJAYA, Oct 19 — In an effort to ensure optimal government spending, the organisation of events, ceremonies, meetings, seminars and workshops is restricted to programmes deemed necessary.

The matter was stated in the Ministry/Department Public Expenditure Control Directive circular to all All ministry secretaries-general and heads of department and government agencies dated October 18, 2023, signed by Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, who also suggested that such events be held at public premises or public training institutes.

Meetings are encouraged to be held online or via video conferencing to reduce logistical spending, optimise time and reduce claims on expenses.

Also stated in the directive is the optimal use of utility resources such as electricity, water and office equipment and avoiding food and beverage waste for meetings or programmes.

In addition to early planning and encouraging the use of corporate credit cards, booking flight tickets should be done after comparing the best prices to get value for money, it said.

The directive also states that controlling officers must comply with the rules for official travel abroad as stipulated in the Cabinet Secretary’s Directive No. 1 (2021) as well as the explanation in PB 3.1 (Amendment 2022).

It involves attending meetings, scheduled or periodic discussions, or conferences that have been approved in the annual budget or by the Cabinet and are deemed essential and have significant impacts on national interest.

The circular mentions that controlling officers are required to strictly implement expenditure control in accordance with the regulations, taking into account Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recommendations when tabling Budget 2024 on October 13 which touched on aspects of saving and avoiding the waste of public financial resources, as well as Treasury Circular 3.1 (Amendment 2022) — Guidelines on Public Expenditure Savings.

“Public expenditure should be spent prudently, moderately, and in line with actual needs to reduce the government’s financial commitment and avoid wasting resources,” according to the circular.

The directive also reminded controlling officers to carry out their duties and responsibilities as stipulated under Section 15A of the Financial Procedure Act 1957 (Act 61).

“Public officials who fail to comply with the financial regulations that are in force can be subject to stern action under Section 18 of Act 61,” it said. — Bernama