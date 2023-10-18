KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The government is working to improve the application process for a protection order against stalkers to make these more accessible to those without legal representation, according to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for law and institutional reforms said this was among measures being undertaken by the Legal Affairs Division.

“Among the actions being drafted is in relation to the preparation of court documents that will facilitate the victim to submit an application to obtain a Protection Order under the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593).

“The proposed development of said court documents are proposed to be placed in strategic places such as service bureaus (at the court complex) and police stations across the country accordingly,” she said in a written parliamentary reply today.

Advertisement

Azalina was responding to Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan who asked about the government’s efforts to increase protection of stalking victims, following the criminalisation of stalking under the Penal Code this year, along with measures to support their recovery.

Azalina said the division together with agencies such as the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Royal Malaysia Police, and the Registry Office of the Federal Court have held a series of meetings regarding the enforcement of stalking offences.

“The proposed implementation of this matter is very important for the victims, especially those who are unable to obtain the services of a lawyer to obtain a protection order as soon as possible since they are experiencing fear, anxiety and trauma due to the act of ambushing them by the perpetrator,” Azalina said.

Advertisement

Under the law, a victim can obtain a protection order for stalking to legally restrain a stalker from continuing the activity or coming within their physical vicinity.

The law against stalking and protection order provisions came into force on May 31 this year.