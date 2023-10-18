PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the Cabinet vacancy for the post of Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living will only be filled when there is a suitable candidate.

The post was left vacant following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub last July.

The vacancy for the post had also led to talks of a Cabinet reshuffle.

However, when asked, Anwar said: “Cabinet reshuffle? Is there a need to reshuffle?”

“To fill the vacancy? When we have a suitable candidate,” he told reporters after attending the Symposium on The Path Towards Greater Prosperity for Malaysia here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali is currently assuming the duties of Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

On opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s allegation that Kuala Kangsar member of Parliament Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid or Perikatan Nasional (PN) was blackmailed to support the government, Anwar said such a serious allegation should come with solid proof to enable investigations.

“If he has proof, he should make it known, don’t just simply make an allegation,” he said.

It was reported that Iskandar Dzulkarnain was blackmailed to support the government or face corruption charges.

On the MP’s support for his leadership, Anwar said he appreciated and was truly grateful for it.

“I have not met or contacted him yet, but thank you for the support. Whether he wants to stay with PN or not, is all up to him,” Anwar added. — Bernama