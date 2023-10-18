KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that he has nothing to do with MYAirline.

The airline had received the conditional approval of its air service licence on December 22, 2021, when Muhyiddin was no longer the prime minister, he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

“I would like to emphasise that I have no direct connection with this airline or any of the company's shareholders.

Advertisement

“I also do not have any knowledge about the background of this company,” he said.

He alleged that certain parties had come up with the claim to tarnish his good name with malicious accusations.

“Stop this dirty cheap politics,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that the involvement of the law firm Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership (RDS) as MYAirlines’ lawyer on behalf of the company’s shareholders cannot be attributed to him as RDS has the right to represent anyone who needs its legal services.

RDS is reportedly representing Muhyiddin in his defamation suit against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On Monday, MYAirline interim accountable executive Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said that the reason the airline suspended its operations was due to a lack of a contingency plan and investor withdrawal.

He said that all staff will remain under MYAirline employment and that as soon as funding is secured, they will prioritise statutory payments and September salaries.

Last Thursday, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said that the budget carrier’s abrupt suspension of its operations affected 5,000 passengers along with a total of 39 flights serving local destinations, as well as one international route to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.