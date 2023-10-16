KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — MYAirline interim accountable executive Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman today said that the estimated refunds to passengers for unfulfilled flights could reach up to RM22 million.

He said they have started the process by asking affected customers to send an email to its customer support unit at [email protected] to initiate the refund process.

He said as of October 12, 2023, they’ve received up to 18,000 emails.

“You can also call the hotline at 03-89662522 from 7am to 6pm daily. We estimate there are around 125,000 passengers affected by this.

“In all, refunds could hit RM22 million,” Azharuddin said during a press conference this afternoon.

“The refund process will depend on the success in closing the deal with new investors. Once we close the deal and get the money, we can start the refund process.

“At the moment, we can’t give a timeline for the process to begin but we feel positive it will happen following encouraging discussions with potential interested parties,” he added.

In a statement last Thursday, MYAirline announced the suspension of its operations due to significant financial pressures.

Today, it said they were blindsided by the last-minute pull-out from an investor which left them in limbo.

“We were let down by the 11th-hour pull out by this investor. They came a few days before October 11, and looked into our accounts and day-to-day management.

“Then on Wednesday morning, they said they won’t close the deal. So I don’t want to dwell on this anymore,” he said.

Azharuddin also hoped they can continue under the new investors as a low-cost carrier.

In addition, he said there are 900 staff who will continue to work with them and none have been relieved of their duties.

“We have set up a donation drive and also told the staff they can work from home. We have issued RM100 each to around 207 employees today,” he said.