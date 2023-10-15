MELAKA, Oct 15 — The government will introduce new courses related to electric vehicles (EV) and solar energy under Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) through an allocation of RM6.8 billion, especially in Melaka.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it was in line with the Melaka government’s policies that focused on renewable energy technology with high demand from investors.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National TVET Council chairman, said this is the latest opportunity offered to Melaka in line with the demand for human capital for renewable energy and also the need for high-tech job employment.

“Investors will not only come to Melaka but investors in other states may also have similar demand for (renewable) energy, and for this, TVET can be empowered in Melaka,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, told reporters this after opening the Tangga Batu Umno division office here today.

Also present were Melaka Umno chief Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Tangga Batu Umno division chief Datuk Rais Yasin.

He said the allocation of RM6.8 billion will also be used to expand TVET institutions across the country and increase enrolment for new courses related to renewable energy.

The country now has 1,334 TVET institutions across the country, involving 12 ministries, that focus on providing skills training to the people. — Bernama