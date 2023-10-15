PUTRAJAYA, Oct 15 — The Human Resources Ministry (MoHR) will ensure that the RM180 million allocation to the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK), under the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Fund, is managed efficiently.

Its minister, V. Sivakumar in a statement today said PTPK would strive to ensure that no student drops out or misses the opportunity to further their studies in the TVET programme.

“With the tabling of the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 (on Friday), PTPK promises to carry out its responsibilities with a high commitment to managing the allocation efficiently,” he said.

“The main aim is to guarantee the well-being and welfare of the target group, especially as stated during the tabling of Budget 2024.”

Sivakumar said the fund received would help PTPK move forward more dynamically as a provider of skills training funds as well as a driver of change to support the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to improve the TVET ecosystem towards developing future talent.

He said Budget 2024 was proof of the unity government’s determination to raise the level of the country’s economy and the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the Budget in Parliament on Friday said PTPK would receive a RM180 million allocation for its TVET Fund to provide educational loans to 12,000 trainees following the Skills Certification Programme.

A total of RM20 million from the fund is reserved for trainees in the field of maritime; arts at Aswara (National Academy of Arts, Culture, and Heritage) as well as in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for the aerospace sector. — Bernama