IPOH, Oct 15 — A motorist died when the car he was driving burst into flames after hitting a divider at the Sitiawan Toll Plaza of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director (Operation), Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a team was sent to the scene following a distress call at 11.25pm and upon arrival, saw a Toyota SE car on fire.

"The driver was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene," he said in a statement.

He said the charred remains of the victim, whose identity had yet to be ascertained, was then handed over to the police for further action.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Manjung district police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said the preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred when the driver of the car, which was heading towards Teluk Intan from the direction of Changkat Cermin, was believed to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the concrete wall of the toll plaza.

The charred remains were taken to the Forensic Unit of the Seri Manjung Hospital Forensic Unit for an autopsy and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to come forward to help the investigation by contacting traffic investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Asyraf Henry Philip at 016-5572540. — Bernama

Advertisement