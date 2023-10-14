PUTRAJAYA, Oct 14 — Wisma Putra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, fully supports the 2024 Budget’s aspiration to restore and elevate Malaysia’s position and dignity on the international stage.

The 2024 Budget, presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, allocates RM1.127 billion to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an increase from RM971.1 million in 2023.

This Budget empowers the Ministry to promote regional security, address critical international issues, and expand Malaysia’s role and influence through active engagement on the international stage.

Wisma Putra is also committed to strengthening the delivery of consular services to Malaysian citizens, including enhancing the use of digital applications and ICT technology and extending humanitarian aid to Malaysians affected by disasters or stranded abroad.

From the allocated budget, RM916.9 million is for operational expenses, reflecting a 13.25 per cent increase from the previous year, while RM209.8 million is for development expenditure, marking a 29.86 per cent increase.

The 2024 allocation will be utilised to upgrade infrastructure within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Malaysia’s overseas missions, improve the welfare of public servants, and enhance the Ministry’s human capital.

Of particular significance is the RM10 million allocation for a trust fund for overseas Malaysians. It is the first time such an allocation has been provided, and it is vital for the Ministry to advocate for Malaysians who fall victim to job scam syndicates and face other welfare-related issues overseas.

Wisma Putra also expresses gratitude for the Prime Minister’s concern in enhancing the Ministry’s capabilities to provide the best services to the Malaysian people. The solid government support enables the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make more meaningful contributions to the country’s economic and developmental sectors and restore Malaysia’s outstanding image on the global stage. — Bernama