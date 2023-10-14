KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The rebate initiatives, of up to 15 per cent, for repayment of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans, proves that the government cares about borrowers who diligently make loan repayments, even amidst the current challenging times.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim hoped that the incentive would help PTPTN borrowers in making repayments.

“The Malaysia Madani government, which is caring, concerned and feels the plight of the people, has given incentives for PTPTN loan repayment discounts under Budget 2024.

“Details of the implementation of the incentives will be announced soon,” she said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling Budget 2024 yesterday, said that a 10 per cent discount would be given to those who settle their remaining loan in full, or at least half of their total loan amount.

He also announced a 15 per cent discount would be made available to borrowers opting for repayment through salary deductions or scheduled bank transfers.

For queries, borrowers can visit https://www.ptptn.gov.my or contact the PTPTN careline at 03-2193 3000. — Bernama

