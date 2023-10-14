KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Malaysians are expected to get more cash handouts and tax incentives and reliefs next year to help them face a rise in living costs, as the government moves towards a more targeted approach to subsidies.

Here’s a summary of the highlights from the government’s proposed Budget 2024:

If you are in the lower-income category, here’s what you will enjoy:

Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash handouts

Using savings by retargeting subsidies, the government can increase STR handouts from RM8 billion to RM10 billion, to be given to nine million recipients (60 per cent of adults in Malaysia). (The maximum you can get is increased from RM3,100 to RM3,700, while the minimum youths can get is increased from RM350 to RM500.)

Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA): 700,000 STR recipients who are hardcore poor will get RM100 every month for one year in their MyKad to buy necessities

Electricity bill rebate at RM40 per month for hardcore poor to continue

Free 100,000 helmets for needy families (including children)

Free driving tests for motorcycle, e-hailing, taxi licences for 40,000 needy youths

RM100 million for Skim Perubatan Madani for free healthcare at private clinics for 700,000 lower-income Malaysians

There’s something for everyone (regardless of income)

As for Malaysians belonging to all income levels, there are still policies that will help you with the cost of living:

Those with National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) student loans will enjoy discounts of 10 to 15 per cent from today (October 14) until March 31, 2024

RM200 million for Payung Rahmah initiative, which has reportedly benefited over a million Malaysians through cheaper goods and services

Continuation of My50 monthly pass for Rapid public transport in Klang Valley for its more than 180,000 users

Income tax exemption for women returning to workforce extended until December 31, 2027 to reach target of 60 per cent female participation rate

Residents of rural areas in Sabah and Sarawak to enjoy subsidised air travel with government allocation of RM209 million

Beneficiaries will enjoy Memorandum of Transfer (MoT) stamp duty of RM10 instead of ad valorem (calculated based on property’s assessed value)

Proposed reductions for the entertainment tax in federal territories from 25 per cent to a complete exemption for local artistes; five per cent for theme parks, and 10 per cent for international artistes, film screenings as well as sporting events and games

Increase in income tax exemption on childcare allowances received by employees, or paid directly by employers to childcare centres, from RM2,400 to RM3,000

The Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) Caruman Sukarela Insentif Suri (i-Suri) programme for housewives has increased its government matching limit to RM300 per year limited to RM3,000 for life

For the EPF i-Saraan programme, the government matching limit increased to RM500 per year limited to RM5,000 for life

Continuation of the FLYsiswa programme which provides subsidised flight tickets for university students to return to their hometown

All these measures will help you with:

