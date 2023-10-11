KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The government’s support and the smooth implementation of the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) project are prime examples of Malaysia’s approach to facilitating investments both efficiently and expeditiously.

In a post on his Facebook account, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the AHTV project is set to transform Tanjong Malim into a global automotive hub for new energy vehicles, and its scope will be broadened to include talent development, research and development and urbanisation.

Advertisement

The AHTV is a mega project involving an investment of RM32 billion, spearheaded by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd together with DRB-Hicom Bhd.

Earlier on, the prime minister had chaired a meeting on the AHTV project, which was also attended by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad; Investment, Tade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Advertisement

“After the meeting, I had witnessed the signing of the Collaboration Agreement between DRB-Hicom and Geely as a commitment from both parties in making AHTV a success,” he said.

Anwar also witnessed the signing of the main priciples of the agreement between Altel and Geespace Technology, Geely’s strategic investment company, which focuses on the development and implementation of high-tech systems, catalysing the implementation of innovative solutions for sectors such as smart ports. — Bernama

Advertisement