KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Geely) plans to increase its investment in the country, including strengthening Malaysia as a vehicle manufacturing hub for export purposes, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who received a courtesy visit from Geely chairman Li Shufu today, said the meeting is proof that Geely is following through with its committed investment of RM32 billion as announced during his official visit to China in March this year.

Business figure Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz were also present during the meeting.

“The Chinese automobile manufacturer also plans to increase its participation in the field of research and development as well as the provision of local skilled workers, in line with the needs of the industry in the future.

“I am confident that this initiative will be fruitful for our country’s economy,” said Anwar in a post on his Facebook page.

Geely is a global automotive giant and also a strategic partner of Malaysian conglomerate, DRB-HICOM Bhd. — Bernama