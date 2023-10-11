JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — Pedestrians from Singapore who have been heading to the Malaysian Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) here will no longer be able to take a shortcut there from now.

Advertisement

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government is closing the makeshift walkways through the fence for safety reasons, after reports of accidents occurring to pedestrians.

Advertisement

He said that as a short-term measure, the state government will provide a shuttle bus service for the pedestrians living in the area around the Johor Causeway.

“The shortcut routes to enter BSI is currently being carefully studied and a proposal was to provide a shuttle bus service as a short-term measure so that pedestrians coming from Stulang and nearby areas can enter the CIQ.

Advertisement

“The shortcut routes are closed for safety reasons. We are worried that if accidents continue to happen, there will be more casualties that will also bring up the issue of negligence,” he told reporters after attending the Special Committee Meeting to Address Congestion at the Johor Causeway at the BSI.

The virtual meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz accompanied Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi for an inspection at BSI to see the traffic congestion situation at the CIQ.

Advertisement

Onn Hafiz also said the state government hopes that there will be good news for Johor in the Budget 2024 that will be presented by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this Friday, without elaborating.