SEREMBAN, Oct 9 — Gemas assemblyman Ridzuan Ahmad of Perikatan Nasional (PN) has been appointed Opposition leader for the 15th Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting, said Speaker Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman today.

MK Ibrahim said his team received notice from Negeri Sembilan PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu via a letter to the Negeri Sembilan State Secretary on September 25 regarding the matter.

Ridzuan said the Opposition assemblymen in the state will be fully committed to helping the state government with regard to the people’s welfare in the state.

“Although we won only five state assembly seats here, we will strive to be a good Opposition as well as respond to the order of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, especially regarding matters such as costs of living, employment opportunities and development.

“We do not want to be an Opposition that argues, but we want to try to help increase development to achieve the state’s goal of becoming a developed state as Tuanku Muhriz decreed earlier,” he told reporters after the sitting today.

In the recent state polls, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) won 31 state seats while PN won five. — Bernama