KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — A total of 5,873 5G sites have been developed as of September 30, with the service now reaching 70.2 per cent coverage in the populated areas.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said a total of 2.49 million 5G service subscriptions was recorded, which was equivalent to a 7.4 per cent adoption rate.

“Until now, six mobile service providers have offered 5G commercial plans, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia, YTL Communications and Yoodo,” he said during a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (BN-Titiwangsa) on the 5G network services.

Fahmi said the implementation of the 5G network was being carried out by Digital Nasional Berhad with the target of developing 7,509 5G sites nationwide. — Bernama