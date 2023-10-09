KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Eight areas recorded Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at unhealthy levels, with Cheras registering the highest reading of 157 as of 10am.

Based on the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) by the Department of Environment (DOE), five areas in Selangor had API readings exceeding 100, namely Banting (156), Klang (155), Petaling Jaya (143), and Shah Alam and Johan Setia, both recorded 153.

In Negeri Sembilan, Nilai had API reading of 151, while Bukit Rambai in Melaka, recorded 153.

Meanwhile, 56 more areas recorded moderate API readings, while four other areas recorded good API readings.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is issued hourly based on readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations located throughout the country. — Bernama