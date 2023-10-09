KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is conducting a detailed investigation regarding allegations of artificial rice that cropped up in Sandakan recently.

Acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said an investigation was carried out immediately by the Sandakan branch of the KPDN, and investigation papers opened based on Section 5, Trade Description Act 2011.

“Visits have been made to the premises involved, while additional information is also being obtained from the complainant who has gone viral in the video, apart from checking invoices of retailers and suppliers.

“However, at this stage we need to examine the validity of the allegation and obtain related evidence. I assure you that the KPDN as the agency responsible will carry out enforcement,” he said here today.

Earlier, Armizan who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) presented appointment certificates to 114 contract technical officers involving Grade J41 Engineers, Grade JA29 Assistant Engineers and Grade JA29 Assistant Material Surveyors in Sabah.

A video of an individual claiming that the rice sold at one of the premises in Sandakan district was fake rice that has plastic content went viral on social media recently.

Meanwhile, Armizan said the technical officers involved will be stationed in 38 district offices throughout the state, with one engineer and two assistant engineers or surveyors stationed in each District Office.

“The placement process to the district offices will be jointly coordinated between the Sabah State Rural Development Ministry and the Sabah State Development Office (ICU JPM Sabah),” he said.

He said the appointments follow the resolution of the People’s Development and Welfare Convention 2023 organised by the JPM ICU on June 16-17 in Merbok, Kedah, which among other things stated the need to strengthen the technical unit of the district office to improve the effectiveness of the delivery system for the implementation of small Federal projects at the district level.

“This pilot programme will be implemented through a three-year contract appointment that will provide opportunities and work experience for local youth who are qualified in the technical fields of civil, electrical and material surveying,” he added.

Armizan said the appointments are expected to strengthen the function and role of the District Office in the implementation of federal development projects at the grassroots level. — Bernama