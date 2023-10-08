PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — Malaysia has expressed deep concern over the escalating clashes in and around the Gaza Strip, emphasising the need for an immediate halt to the loss of lives, suffering, and destruction.

According to a Foreign Ministry’s statement today, Malaysia is calling on all parties involved to exercise utmost restraint and work towards de-escalation.

“The root cause must be acknowledged. The Palestinians have been subjected to the prolonged illegal occupation, blockade and sufferings, the desecration of Al-Aqsa, as well as the politics of dispossession at the hands of Israel as the occupier.

“The inconsistency to act on the Israeli regime calls into question the uniform enforcement of international principles and highlights the need for a more consistent stance in addressing an apartheid administration,” the statement said.

It added that there should be no disproportionate treatment and flagrant hypocrisy in dealing with any regime that practices apartheid and blatantly violates human rights and international law.

Reiterating the legal rights of Palestinians, Malaysia asserts that they have the right to live in peace within their internationally recognised borders based on pre-1967 boundaries, with East Jerusalem as their capital, as well as Palestinians’ inalienable right to return to their homes and property from which they have been displaced.

Malaysia is also urging the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently convene an Emergency Session to demand all parties stop the violence as well as respect and protect the lives of innocent civilians

It said the UNSC must fulfil its Charter-mandated responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

The escalation of violence followed a surprise attack by Hamas early Saturday that involved dozens of fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns near the enclave amid heavy rocket fire, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported earlier.

The Israeli Health Ministry said at least 300 Israelis were killed and more than 1,500 injured in the attack.

More than 250 Palestinians, meanwhile, were killed and over 1,700 injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

Netanyahu vowed to use all of Israel’s strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities and “take revenge for this black day”. — Bernama