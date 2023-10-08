KUANTAN, Oct 8 — The proposal for a RM300 increment in wages for civil servants in Budget 2024 is reasonable given that the last time their salaries were raised was about 10 years ago, said the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs).

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said this also took into account the rising cost of living and the implementation of the new public service remuneration system, which would only take place in 2025.

“The last time our pay was raised was about 10 years ago, it was very unfair for civil servants as during that period there was not a single increment proposed by the government.

“We are also requesting a bonus of one and a half months’ salary, which is appropriate given that there are about 1.6 million civil servants, making it difficult for the government to provide a bonus of up to six months,” he told Bernama after attending a programme here today.

Cuepacs had previously proposed that the government raise the salaries of civil servants by up to RM300 in Budget 2024, which was expected to be tabled this Friday.

Adnan also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would do his best to fulfil the wishes of civil servants who have given their best service over the years. — Bernama