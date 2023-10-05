KUCHING, Oct 5 — Sarawak has urged the federal government to pay attention to several matters raised by the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) for the welfare of the group.

The Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the existing Public Service Remuneration System which has been used for a long time, should be reviewed, in addition to the pension system and the regional allowance rates given to federal civil servants serving in Sarawak and Sabah.

“The government should also address the issue of limited quarters, especially in rural areas to ensure the comfort of civil servants in Sarawak,” he said in a speech at the Malaysia Madani in the Public Service programme hosted by Cuepacs here, today.

His speech text was read out by the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the country’s economy must be strengthened to meet various needs including tackling the issues raised by Cuepacs, adding that he hoped the political stability can continue to allow the federal government to focus on building a solid and sustainable economy.

“With a strong economy, I believe the federal government can concentrate on the measures to address the demands of civil servants who have contributed significantly to the well-being of the nation,” he added. — Bernama